Iris Global Services joins hands with Persistent Systems to accelerate AI-led transformation

Iris Global Services has been appointed as the Distributor and Growth Partner for Persistent’s SASVA 4.0 across India, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, reinforcing its commitment to scaling enterprise-grade AI adoption across regions and deepening its strategic partnership with Persistent Systems.

This marks a decisive step in Iris Global’s AI transformation journey with the launch of “IRIS 2.0”, the company’s first AI-led, solution-driven initiative unveiled with a forward-looking vision at a recent event in Mumbai.

Iris Global is evolving beyond a traditional distribution-led approach toward

a strategic, ecosystem-driven model focused on enabling partners to deliver measurable AI-led business outcomes rather than merely providing technology access.

At the core of this engagement is SASVA 4.0 — Persistent’s enterprise AI engineering platform designed to accelerate software engineering, modernisation and AI-assisted enterprise transformation at scale. Built around governed, team-centric AI workflows, SASVA 4.0 enables organisations to move from isolated AI experimentation toward structured, enterprise-grade execution.

SASVA, from Persistent Systems, is a secure, AI-powered enterprise platform designed to transform the software engineering lifecycle. It leverages Large Language Models (LLMs), Machine Learning, and AI-assisted workflows to accelerate development, automate planning, and support modernisation initiatives such as cloud and code migration.

With built-in governance, security, privacy, and compliance-oriented controls, SASVA supports secure enterprise AI adoption while helping reduce technical and security debt. Through governed AI-assisted workflows, deterministic controls, and integrated engineering intelligence, SASVA helps enterprises operationalise GenAI adoption in a more reliable and scalable manner while helping reduce release timelines by approximately 25–35% in early engagements.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Anil Sethi, CEO, Iris Global Services, said, “We are proud to bring Persistent’s SASVA 4.0 to India. It is a powerful AI solution that will enable enterprises to achieve deeper transformation with clearly defined outcomes.”

Through this partnership, Iris Global is building a strong ecosystem of partners empowered to deliver advanced AI capabilities across industries, with a focused approach toward driving structured AI adoption, accelerating system integration (SI), and creating long-term enterprise value.

The real transformation lies in moving beyond experimentation toward repeatable, solution-led execution backed by the right partner ecosystem. The emphasis now is on disciplined execution and scalable impact on the ground. This initiative will help organisations implement AI strategies with clear business goals while enabling partners to confidently adopt, deploy, and scale next-generation technologies.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services, added, “We are excited to have Persistent Systems onboard the Iris bandwagon. This is our first solution-led AI launch, built around execution, outcomes, and real business impact. At Iris, we are enabling a partner ecosystem that can implement, scale, and succeed with AI.”

With SASVA 4.0, Iris Global is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-led transformation and is ready to architect the next phase of enterprise AI adoption.