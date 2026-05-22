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Exclusive Video Interview with Sunil Joshi, CEO, Orange Business India

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By Express Computer
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As AI continues to reshape customer experience, businesses are moving beyond experimentation and focusing on real-world impact. From balancing automation with human oversight to navigating data privacy and personalisation, enterprises are learning what it truly takes to scale AI successfully.

In this conversation, Sunil Joshi, CEO, Orange Business India, shares his perspectives on the evolving CX landscape, the lessons organisations are learning along the way, and what the future of AI-driven customer engagement could look like.

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Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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