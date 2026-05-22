How Enterprises Are Scaling AI Beyond the Pilot Phase: Sunil Joshi, CEO, Orange Business India

As AI continues to reshape customer experience, businesses are moving beyond experimentation and focusing on real-world impact. From balancing automation with human oversight to navigating data privacy and personalisation, enterprises are learning what it truly takes to scale AI successfully.

In this conversation, Sunil Joshi, CEO, Orange Business India, shares his perspectives on the evolving CX landscape, the lessons organisations are learning along the way, and what the future of AI-driven customer engagement could look like.

Watch the full insightful interview: