Acceldata launches autonomous data & AI platform amid rising enterprise demand for governed AI infrastructure

Acceldata has announced the launch of its Autonomous Data & AI Platform, positioning it as an enterprise platform designed to help organizations manage analytics and AI workloads across distributed cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and sovereign environments.

The launch comes as enterprises globally face increasing complexity in managing AI adoption across fragmented data infrastructures. According to independent research commissioned by the company among Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 executives, 80% of enterprises now operate hybrid data architectures, while 75% manage four or more production data platforms. Governance fragmentation and AI infrastructure readiness have emerged as key concerns as organizations attempt to operationalize AI at scale.

The company said traditional architectures centered around centralized data movement are increasingly proving difficult to scale in AI-driven environments, particularly as enterprises manage growing volumes of distributed datasets across cloud, edge, on-premises, and sovereign infrastructure.

India has emerged as an important market in this transition, driven by the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and enterprise modernization initiatives across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. GCCs are playing an increasingly strategic role in AI engineering, cloud modernization, and enterprise data operations for global organizations, while also navigating rising governance, compliance, and data residency requirements.

For Acceldata, Bengaluru has become a key engineering and product innovation hub supporting global customer requirements around hybrid and distributed data operations. The company said enterprises are increasingly looking for architectures that can support analytics and AI workloads without relying on large-scale centralized migration strategies.

“The lakehouse architecture was built for human access. It broke in the agentic era,” said Rohit Choudhary, Co-founder and CEO, Acceldata. “We started Acceldata with the conviction that enterprise data would never consolidate, and that hybrid would be the durable reality. As AI adoption accelerates globally, especially across India’s rapidly growing GCC ecosystem, enterprises are increasingly operating across cloud, on-premises, and sovereign environments with strict governance and compliance requirements. Data and AI platforms must evolve to support this shift. Our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers are increasingly looking for autonomous, hybrid-native architectures built for both analytics and agents.”

Built on what the company calls an xLake architecture, the platform is designed to enable AI agents and analytics workloads to operate across distributed enterprise environments while enforcing governance, data observability, and workload optimization capabilities.

The company said the platform includes workload routing across hybrid environments, AI-driven operational automation, governance enforcement, infrastructure optimization, and AI-ready observability capabilities intended to improve trust and operational visibility across enterprise data systems.

Industry observers note that enterprises are increasingly facing operational challenges around AI governance, fragmented infrastructure, rising cloud costs, inconsistent data quality, and the growing complexity of securing data pipelines across multiple environments. These concerns have intensified as organizations adopt AI models and agentic workflows across business operations.

“We’re building the operating system for the AI-native enterprise, one runtime that spans every cloud, data center, and edge, so intelligence is no longer trapped by where the data happens to live. The world’s largest organizations won’t move to AI by lifting and shifting; they’ll get there by making their hybrid reality, the warehouses, the lakes, the on-prem systems, the regulated workloads, work as one governed whole. That means analytics, pipelines, agents, metadata, quality, and AI observability have to live in one platform, not seven bolted together. Every analyst, application, and agent should reason over the same enterprise data- described, measured, monitored, and trusted in the same breath,” said Ashwin Rajeeva, Co-founder and CTO, Acceldata.

The Autonomous Data & AI Platform will be generally available globally starting May 19, 2026. The company is also expected to showcase the platform at its upcoming Autonomous ’26 summit in San Francisco, where enterprise technology leaders will discuss developments in AI infrastructure, data operations, and autonomous enterprise systems.