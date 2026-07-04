ITC Infotech focuses on AI-led ‘Agentification’ of business services; sets up global AI labs

ITC Infotech delivered a strong performance during 2025-26 with revenue growth of appx. 14%, ranking it amongst the fastest-growing companies in the Indian IT services industry. Further, the company achieved a lifetime high Customer Experience Score, ranking amongst the highest in the Indian IT services industry.

The global technology industry is at an inflection point, transitioning towards an era of intelligent and integrated operations, driven by the widespread adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) and cloud-native architectures. India’s technology sector is also witnessing a pivotal shift, as AI adoption is scaling up from experimentation to wider enterprise scale deployment.

This transition is, inter alia, driving a shift in the delivery model from effort-based to outcome-based services. Service providers that pair deep domain expertise with AI deployment at scale, are best placed to win in this fast-evolving operating landscape.

Against this backdrop, the company remains focused on driving accelerated growth anchored in its core strategy pillar of customer-centricity. During the year, the company established new engineering hubs in Riyadh (Middle East markets) and Melbourne (APAC market), and extended its footprint within India with new centres in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

With AI-led services being central to this expansion, the company also set up Global AI Labs in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune, with each Lab being aligned to a hyperscaler partner. Customer experience remains a key priority for the company; Customer Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Kolkata, which function as digital co-creation hubs, as well as the engineering hubs in Riyadh and Melbourne help accelerate ideas from ‘proof of concept’ to enterprise-scale deployment for customers.

In response to the significant shifts in the IT Services industry as stated above, the company is rapidly re-architecting its operating model to being “Led by Industry Domain. Measured by Business outcomes. Deployed at Scale.” Investments are being stepped up in capability building towards addressing the emerging value pools viz. Agentic Re-imagination of legacy service offerings such as Application Management, Infrastructure, SAP, Testing & Data Services; ‘Agentification’ of business services; Full stack Agentic Platforms for building, deploying and scaling autonomous agents; AI-led Solutions for focus verticals such as Hospitality, Manufacturing & Consumer Packaged Goods; and Re-engineering ‘Data for AI’.

Attracting, training, and retaining high-quality talent, particularly in niche and NextGen technologies, remains a top priority to succeed in the future. In this context, the company scaled up structured upskilling programs in GenAI, Automation and Modern Engineering across the organisation, strengthening the blend of AI readiness and domain expertise. The company advanced its AI talent readiness through a structured, enterprise-wide capability program anchored in the AI League framework, spanning foundational, practitioner, builder and innovator tracks across 10,000+ employees in sales, delivery and enabling functions.

The company’s investments in technology-led solutions and dedicated AI & Innovation Labs received recognition during the year from partners and analysts. K-FabrikTM (a composable platform to build, deploy and govern enterprise-scale Generative and Agentic AI) was declared a Winner at the 16th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation in GenAI – AI Infra, Orchestration & Platforms, and HfS Research recognised the ITCMAARS (Metamarket for Advanced Agriculture and Rural Services) platform as a global benchmark for Agri-Tech transformation.

The company is making sustained progress by effectively leveraging the momentum of its recent acquisitions – Blazeclan Technologies, a cloud consulting firm with capabilities across AWS, Azure and GCP, and a part of PTC’s product lifecycle management (PLM) consulting and professional services business. Inorganic opportunities continue to be pursued in strategic priority areas towards strengthening and scaling the portfolio of offerings.