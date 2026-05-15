Panel Discussion: Preparing Public Sector Organizations for the Future: Best Practices and Lessons Learned

Panelists in this video:

+ Vijay Devnath, General Manager, National Capital Region Transport Corporation

+ Barun Kranti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd

+ S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager, Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

+ Rajat Kumar Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Vijay Devnath, General Manager, National Capital Region Transport Corporation:

+ Disaster recovery and resilience plans must be regularly tested and updated; systems cannot be treated as “set and forget.”

[2] Barun Kranti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Ltd:

+ Legacy PSUs can modernise successfully through cost-optimised digital ecosystems, in-house innovation, and secure cloud adoption.

[3] S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager, Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

+ Future readiness in manufacturing depends on smart factories, Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance, and digital twins.

[4] Rajat Kumar Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.:

+ Cyber resilience is a continuous journey; ransomware incidents highlight the need for clear SOPs, rapid response, and constant maturity upgrades.