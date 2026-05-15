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Panel Discussion: Preparing Public Sector Organizations for the Future: Best Practices and Lessons Learned

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 2 | 25th April 2026 | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Panelists in this video:
+ Vijay Devnath, General Manager, National Capital Region Transport Corporation
+ Barun Kranti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd
+ S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager, Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
+ Rajat Kumar Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Vijay Devnath, General Manager, National Capital Region Transport Corporation:
+ Disaster recovery and resilience plans must be regularly tested and updated; systems cannot be treated as “set and forget.”

[2] Barun Kranti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Ltd:
+ Legacy PSUs can modernise successfully through cost-optimised digital ecosystems, in-house innovation, and secure cloud adoption.

[3] S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager, Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:
+ Future readiness in manufacturing depends on smart factories, Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance, and digital twins.

[4] Rajat Kumar Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.:
+ Cyber resilience is a continuous journey; ransomware incidents highlight the need for clear SOPs, rapid response, and constant maturity upgrades.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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