Panel Discussion: Preparing Public Sector Organizations for the Future: Best Practices and Lessons Learned
India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 2 | 25th April 2026 | Hyderabad
Panelists in this video:
+ Vijay Devnath, General Manager, National Capital Region Transport Corporation
+ Barun Kranti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd
+ S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager, Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
+ Rajat Kumar Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Vijay Devnath, General Manager, National Capital Region Transport Corporation:
+ Disaster recovery and resilience plans must be regularly tested and updated; systems cannot be treated as “set and forget.”
[2] Barun Kranti Das, General Manager, Information Technology, Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Ltd:
+ Legacy PSUs can modernise successfully through cost-optimised digital ecosystems, in-house innovation, and secure cloud adoption.
[3] S N Shrivastava, Additional General Manager, Digital Transformation Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:
+ Future readiness in manufacturing depends on smart factories, Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance, and digital twins.
[4] Rajat Kumar Dash, General Manager, Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp.:
+ Cyber resilience is a continuous journey; ransomware incidents highlight the need for clear SOPs, rapid response, and constant maturity upgrades.