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Amandeep Singh Grover, Executive Director, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 2 | 25th April 2026 | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Key Address: Amandeep Singh Grover, Executive Director, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd

Topic: Reimagining Risk Protection in the Digital Era: How Insurance is Enabling Resilient Public Sector and Enterprise Growth

Key Highlights:
[1] Insurance is becoming a critical enabler for businesses and public sector organisations to manage operational, infrastructure, health, and emerging digital risks.

[2] Large enterprises today require comprehensive coverage spanning industrial assets, liability, employee welfare, project execution, and commercial operations.

[3] Cyber insurance is gaining importance as organisations seek protection against data breaches, ransomware, business disruption, legal exposure, and recovery costs.

[4] Customer expectations are shifting toward faster, simpler, and more transparent insurance services with seamless digital experiences.

[5] The Oriental Insurance Company Limited is focusing on end-to-end digital claims processing and paperless workflows to improve efficiency, turnaround time, and customer satisfaction.

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Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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