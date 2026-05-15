Speaker in this video:

Key Address: Amandeep Singh Grover, Executive Director, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd

Topic: Reimagining Risk Protection in the Digital Era: How Insurance is Enabling Resilient Public Sector and Enterprise Growth

Key Highlights:

[1] Insurance is becoming a critical enabler for businesses and public sector organisations to manage operational, infrastructure, health, and emerging digital risks.

[2] Large enterprises today require comprehensive coverage spanning industrial assets, liability, employee welfare, project execution, and commercial operations.

[3] Cyber insurance is gaining importance as organisations seek protection against data breaches, ransomware, business disruption, legal exposure, and recovery costs.

[4] Customer expectations are shifting toward faster, simpler, and more transparent insurance services with seamless digital experiences.

[5] The Oriental Insurance Company Limited is focusing on end-to-end digital claims processing and paperless workflows to improve efficiency, turnaround time, and customer satisfaction.