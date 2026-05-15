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Sunil K Balwant, CGM-IS & Digital Strategy (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 2 | 25th April 2026 | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Key Address: Sunil K Balwant, CGM-IS & Digital Strategy (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Topic: Shaping BPCL into an AI-led, Technology-powered Organization

Key Highlights:
[1] BPCL evolved from digitalisation to intelligence by deploying AI platforms like Urja, enabling conversational customer engagement and smarter service deliver.

[2] Today’s customers compare service experiences with digital leaders like Amazon and Uber, making speed, convenience, and personalisation essential for PSUs.

[3] BPCL began its digital journey in 2019 with a roadmap built on three pillars: trust, convenience, and personalisation.

[4] The company has built a strong digital foundation through cloud adoption, workforce upskilling, data platforms, analytics centres, and scalable AI frameworks.

[5] AI is being used across customer engagement and operations for smarter LPG booking, predictive insights, retention, and proactive customer service.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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