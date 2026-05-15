Speaker in this video:

Key Address: Sunil K Balwant, CGM-IS & Digital Strategy (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Topic: Shaping BPCL into an AI-led, Technology-powered Organization

Key Highlights:

[1] BPCL evolved from digitalisation to intelligence by deploying AI platforms like Urja, enabling conversational customer engagement and smarter service deliver.

[2] Today’s customers compare service experiences with digital leaders like Amazon and Uber, making speed, convenience, and personalisation essential for PSUs.

[3] BPCL began its digital journey in 2019 with a roadmap built on three pillars: trust, convenience, and personalisation.

[4] The company has built a strong digital foundation through cloud adoption, workforce upskilling, data platforms, analytics centres, and scalable AI frameworks.

[5] AI is being used across customer engagement and operations for smarter LPG booking, predictive insights, retention, and proactive customer service.