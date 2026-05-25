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Cyber Resilience Is Becoming the New Benchmark for Enterprise Security

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By nivedan prakash
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As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and business operations become increasingly digital, organisations are realising that prevention alone is no longer enough.

In a conversation with Express Computer, Harold Rivas, Chief Information Security Officer, and John Herrema, Chief Product Officer at Absolute Security, discuss why cyber resilience is emerging as a critical bridge between traditional cybersecurity and business continuity, and why the ability to recover quickly from disruption is becoming the defining metric for modern enterprises.

Watch the full insightful interview:

nivedan prakash

A tech enthusiast, Nivedan Prakash has been covering the IT industry for the last 20 years with a core focus on enterprise as well as channel domain. He is also the brand custodian of CRN, the leading IT channel publication in the country. He can be reached at [email protected]

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