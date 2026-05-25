Cyber Resilience Is Becoming the New Benchmark for Enterprise Security

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and business operations become increasingly digital, organisations are realising that prevention alone is no longer enough.
In a conversation with Express Computer, Harold Rivas, Chief Information Security Officer, and John Herrema, Chief Product Officer at Absolute Security, discuss why cyber resilience is emerging as a critical bridge between traditional cybersecurity and business continuity, and why the ability to recover quickly from disruption is becoming the defining metric for modern enterprises.
Watch the full insightful interview: