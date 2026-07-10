Consistent Infosystems inaugurates its first Surveillance Experience Zone in Prayagraj

Consistent Infosystems inaugurated its first-ever Surveillance Experience Zone at Civil Lines, Prayagraj, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to expand its surveillance and security business across India.

Designed as a dedicated technology experience hub, the centre will enable customers, system integrators, installers, dealers, distributors and channel partners from across the country to explore and experience Consistent’s complete portfolio of CCTV Surveillance, Security, Networking and Gaming solutions through live demonstrations, product showcases and expert guidance.

Present at the event to welcome and address the visitors were Mr. Chandan Kumar, Vice President – Sales; Mr. Pawan Kumar Singh, Product Head – Surveillance; Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Head; Mr. Govind Kumar Singh, Product Head – Gaming; Area Sales Managers, along with other senior company officials. They interacted with customers, and visitors, highlighting Consistent’s latest innovations in CCTV Surveillance, Security, Networking and Gaming solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said: “The inauguration of the first Surveillance Experience Zone is an important milestone for us. As the demand for intelligent surveillance and networking solutions continues to grow, we wanted to create a destination where customers and partners can experience our products firsthand before making deployment decisions. This experience centre reflects our commitment to innovation, partner empowerment and delivering world-class technology solutions to the Indian market.”

Following the inauguration, the company hosted a Dealer & Distributor Meet in the evening, which witnessed the participation of more than 120 channel partners from the region. The event featured live demonstrations of Consistent’s latest IT hardware, surveillance, mobility, electronics and gaming products and discussions on emerging market opportunities. The gathering also provided a platform for the company to engage with its partners, showcase its latest innovations and share its future growth roadmap.

The launch of the Surveillance Experience Zone reinforces Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to strengthening its nationwide channel ecosystem while offering customers and partners a dedicated platform to experience its expanding technology portfolio under one roof.