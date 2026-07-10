TPTL collaborates with Salesforce to accelerate customer-centric growth in industrial manufacturing

Triveni Power Transmission Limited announced its collaboration with Salesforce as part of its broader digital transformation strategy aimed at strengthening customer engagement, enhancing business visibility, and enabling sustainable growth.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in TPTL’s journey toward becoming a more connected, data driven, and customer centric organisation. By leveraging Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service, TPTL aims to unify customer information, improve forecasting, and strengthen collaboration across key business functions. Through this implementation, TPTL will establish a single, integrated platform that enables teams to access real time customer insights, track opportunities more effectively, and make faster, data-backed decisions.

The initiative is expected to strengthen business visibility, execution, and customer responsiveness of TPTL by bringing sales, tender and bid management, along with business forecasting, customer requirements and service priorities onto a common digital platform. By connecting customer interactions with downstream processes such as manufacturing, delivery, invoicing, and service, TPTL aims to achieve end-to-end visibility across the value chain. Advanced analytics and AI-powered insights will further support leadership in helping identify growth opportunities, anticipating market trends, and proactively managing business risks.

Speaking on the partnership, Tarun Sawhney, Director at Triveni Power Transmission Limited said, “As TPTL enters its next phase of growth, our focus is on building an institution that is globally competitive, operationally resilient and ready to scale with discipline. Digital transformation is a strategic priority in this journey, not only to strengthen systems and governance, but also to create a more agile and insight led organisation. Our collaboration with Salesforce reflects our commitment to investing in platforms that can support long term competitiveness, sustainable growth, and stronger value creation for all stakeholders.”

Rajiv Rajpal, CEO at Triveni Power Transmission Limited said “For TPTL, customer centricity is central to how we grow and compete across markets. As we expand our engagement with customers across industries and geographies, Salesforce will enable us to bring greater clarity, consistency, and responsiveness across the entire customer lifecycle, from opportunity identification and tendering to project execution and after sales support. This will help us strengthen relationships, improve business predictability, and deliver a more seamless experience to our customers.”

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director at Salesforce India said “Technology is reshaping how industrial organisations create value, enabling richer customer experiences and new avenues for growth. By connecting data, intelligence, and engagement across the customer lifecycle, organisations like Triveni Power are setting a new benchmark for customer-centric innovation. We’re excited to partner with Triveni Power as they transform customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities.”

Salesforce will also establish a strong foundation for future AI enabled sales and customer intelligence capabilities, supporting TPTL’s vision of building a smarter, more agile, and innovation-driven enterprise.