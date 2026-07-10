CloudSEK and Tech Mahindra announce partnership to enable predictive, regulation-ready cybersecurity at scale

CloudSEK announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra. The partnership will deliver AI-driven threat intelligence, attack surface monitoring, AI attack surface monitoring, and digital risk protection solutions globally.

Evolving cybersecurity regulations are driving enterprises to strengthen risk visibility, accelerate incident response, and enhance compliance readiness.

Regulatory and national cybersecurity frameworks such as NIS2 and DORA in Europe, CERT-In mandates, CIRCIA and SEC cyber-disclosure rules in the US, DPDP Act in India, and similar initiatives across the Middle East are increasing expectations around continuous monitoring, third-party risk oversight, and timely breach detection and reporting.

In response, organisations are rapidly adopting intelligence-led, real-time cybersecurity approaches that enable proactive risk identification, faster decision-making, and improved resilience, making integrated, AI-driven threat intelligence and digital risk protection capabilities essential to meeting both security and compliance objectives.

By combining CloudSEK’s AI-native predictive cyber intelligence platform with Tech Mahindra’s global cybersecurity services capabilities, the partnership offers a faster and more operationally scalable approach to regulatory compliance. CloudSEK’s ability to continuously monitor external and AI-driven attack surfaces, correlate threats, and identify real attack paths enables early risk detection and prioritisation. Integrated with Tech Mahindra’s advisory, implementation, and managed security services, this enables enterprises to accelerate compliance execution, reduce response timelines, and operationalise regulatory requirements more efficiently across complex and dynamic digital environments.

“This partnership strengthens our global expansion by bringing our AI-native predictive cyber intelligence platform to a much wider enterprise base. Organisations today are not struggling with a lack of alerts, they are struggling to understand how attackers will actually get in. With Tech Mahindra, we can deliver this capability at a global scale,” said Rahul Sasi, Co-founder and CEO, CloudSEK.

Saket Singh, Business Head, Cloud, Infrastructure, Network & Security Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises can no longer rely on reactive security models in the face of accelerating cyber risks and tightening regulatory mandates. Our partnership with CloudSEK reflects a deliberate strategy to bring best-in-class, AI-native predictive cyber intelligence into our cybersecurity portfolio. CloudSEK’s strong market validation and its backing from a globally established investment ecosystem further reinforce its credibility as a trusted and innovative cybersecurity provider. Combined with Tech Mahindra’s global consulting, integration, and managed services strengths, this partnership enables us to deliver faster, more precise, and operationally scalable security outcomes for enterprises globally.”

The partnership is focused on enabling telcos and large enterprises across industries worldwide to respond to rapidly tightening cybersecurity regulations that demand immediate action. By combining CloudSEK’s AI-driven predictive threat intelligence with Tech Mahindra’s global delivery and managed security capabilities, the collaboration provides a scalable, real-time solution to help enterprises act now reducing compliance risk, improving response speed, and strengthening resilience across critical digital infrastructures.