Wipro PARI boosts hands-on robotics and automation learning for future manufacturing talent

Wipro PARI (Precision Automation and Robotics India), a part of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, has donated and commissioned a industrial robot (FANUC R-2000iB/210F six-axis) to the Indo-Swiss Centre of Excellence (ISCE), Pune. The robot was formally inaugurated last week, July 4th 2026, and will provide nearly 200 students with hands-on training in industrial robotics and automation.

The initiative will benefit students enrolled at ISCE, many of whom come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, including children of daily wage workers and students from orphanages. By providing access to industry-grade automation technology, the initiative will enable hands-on learning in industrial robot programming and real-world manufacturing applications, helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry requirements.

The inauguration was attended by Mr. Vipul Tandon, CEO, Wipro PARI; Mr. Amit Choudhary, CHRO, Wipro PARI; Mr. Pritesh Agrawal, CFO, Wipro PARI; Mr. Niteen Tapare, Head – Detailing Mechanical, Wipro PARI; and Mr. Mandar Unde, Leader – Corporate Engineering, Wipro PARI, alongside Mr. Mukesh Malhotra, Chief Functionary & Chairman, ISCE, and Chairman, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Rajendra Jog, Director, ISCE, and Executive Director, Syngenta Foundation India; and Mr. Vikram Puri, Director, ISCE, and CEO, Poshs Metal Industries.

ISCE’s three-year full-time diploma programmes, delivered in partnership with the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), provides industry-oriented training in Mechatronics Engineering, Smart Factory, Electronics Engineering and Embedded Systems. The addition of the industrial robot further strengthens the institute’s practical learning ecosystem, aligning student training more closely with the needs of modern manufacturing.

The initiative reflects Wipro PARI’s commitment to strengthening industry-academia collaboration and expanding access to advanced technical education. By equipping students with practical skills in robotics and automation, it aims to enhance employability and support the development of a skilled manufacturing workforce.