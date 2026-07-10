OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work, introduces GPT-5.6 to automate enterprise workflows

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Work, a new agentic capability designed to help enterprises automate complex workflows across applications, documents, and business systems, alongside the rollout of its latest frontier model, GPT-5.6. The launch marks the company’s latest push to position ChatGPT as a workplace productivity platform capable of executing multi-step tasks rather than simply responding to prompts.

Powered by GPT-5.6, ChatGPT Work can independently gather information from connected applications, generate presentations, spreadsheets, reports and web applications, while maintaining context across long-running projects. According to OpenAI, the system can break down large assignments into smaller tasks, seek user approval when required, and continue working for extended periods across web, desktop and mobile environments.

The company said ChatGPT Work builds upon Codex, its AI coding agent, whose capabilities are now being extended beyond software development. OpenAI noted that more than five million people use Codex every week, with over one million users now deploying it for non-coding work across business functions.

A key capability of the new offering is its ability to execute end-to-end workflows. For example, ChatGPT Work can convert customer research into a marketing brief, create campaign assets, adapt them for different regions, and continue refining outputs while preserving project context. It also supports Scheduled Tasks, enabling users to automate recurring activities such as monitoring collaboration platforms, updating presentations, summarising business reports, and tracking changes across connected systems.

To enable these workflows, OpenAI has introduced a unified plugins framework that connects ChatGPT with enterprise applications including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, SharePoint, email platforms, calendars, CRM systems and project management tools. Users can also create interactive websites and dashboards through a new public beta feature called Sites, allowing reports, project trackers and internal portals to be generated directly from connected enterprise data.

On desktop, ChatGPT Work includes a built-in browser capable of interacting with websites, online tools and cloud-based documents. The company is also merging the existing Codex application into the ChatGPT desktop app, enabling developers and enterprise users to access coding, browser automation and computer-use capabilities from a single interface.

OpenAI highlighted several enterprise deployments during early testing. Companies including Zapier, RingCentral, Virgin Atlantic and NVIDIA have used ChatGPT Work for tasks ranging from sales pipeline analysis and product launch management to competitive research and conference planning. Internally, OpenAI said nearly all of its finance and sales teams now use ChatGPT Work and Codex to automate workflows, shorten business processes and improve operational efficiency.

The company also outlined use cases spanning sales, marketing, finance, business operations, data analytics and engineering. These include automated account planning, campaign performance analysis, financial forecasting, project review preparation, business intelligence reporting and software development workflows that extend from issue identification to pull request creation.

For enterprise customers, OpenAI said ChatGPT Work inherits the governance, privacy and compliance controls available in ChatGPT Enterprise. Administrators can centrally manage access to connected tools, browser permissions and agent actions, while a Compliance API provides visibility into conversations and automated activities. The company added that an auto-review system uses advanced AI models to review sensitive actions before execution, claiming it blocked all attempted protected-data extraction attacks during internal adversarial testing.

ChatGPT Work is rolling out immediately on web and mobile for Pro, Enterprise and Edu subscribers, with availability for Plus and Business users expected over the coming days. The updated ChatGPT desktop application is available globally for Windows and macOS users across all plans, including the Free tier.

OpenAI said the launch represents the first step toward a broader vision in which ChatGPT evolves from an AI assistant into an autonomous work platform capable of helping individuals and organisations execute increasingly sophisticated business tasks.