NTT, NTT DATA and INDYCAR extend entitlement partnership with multi-year agreement

NTT Inc together with NTT DATA Group Corporation announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Under the renewed agreement, NTT has expanded its role beyond race analytics and fan engagement to provide advanced AI and data capabilities for Penske Entertainment and INDYCAR. This includes AI-driven operations, real‑time decision intelligence and emissions visibility across INDYCAR, the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and marquee events within the Penske Entertainment portfolio.

110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT, along with its subsidiary NTT DATA, will continue as the Official Technology Partner for INDYCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, IMS, the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Brickyard weekend.

“​​Our partnership has evolved from series‑level analytics into an enterprise‑wide AI and data intelligence collaboration,” said Akira Shimada, President and CEO, NTT. “In addition to powering race‑day analytics and enabling AI‑driven intelligence that supports safety, sustainability and decision‑making, NTT is applying data and AI at scale with our clients and partners to create a more connected, resilient and responsible future.”

Evolving the fan experience through AI-driven intelligence

During a typical race weekend, including the Indianapolis 500, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES generates billions of real‑time data points from cars, teams and track operations. NTT DATA provides actionable insights to inform race control, operations teams, broadcast partners and event planners to support faster, more precise decisions.

Penske Entertainment and NTT DATA are deploying AI to transform how fans experience INDYCAR—starting with “Up To Speed,” a new AI‑powered feature delivering smarter, more dynamic race insights to fans, alongside expanded real‑time data, content and digital experiences coming online throughout this season. The new “Up To Speed” feature is available now on the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

700,000+ new users have downloaded the reimagined INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA since its 2023 re-launch, driving an overall usage increase of more than 30% with fans in more than 100 countries reflecting expanded international interest in motorsports.

NTT DATA provides developments in sustainability and safety

– Emissions tracking and sustainability accountability were strengthened through carbon accounting and automated data collection, supporting Penske Entertainment’s “Racing toward Zero” initiative across 100+ organisations and partners.

– A state‑of‑the‑art tracking platform streamlines data collection, reduces reporting gaps and provides improved visibility for emissions measurement.

– AI‑driven Venue Solutions at IMS support real‑time decision‑making across the 1,000‑acre venue, using predictive modelling, advanced connectivity and analytics to enhance crowd management, traffic planning and operational safety.

With attendance rising annually to over 350,000 fans on site, including a sold‑out race in 2025 and 2026, NTT DATA delivers critical data to provide a safe, seamless, high‑quality experience at scale.

“Leading into another iconic edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, we are thrilled to continue our world-class partnership with NTT,” said Roger Penske, Founder and Chairman, Penske Corporation. “Their significant expertise as a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services is integral to how we build engagement across INDYCAR’s fanbase and provide a top-notch customer experience at the Racing Capital of the World. This is a partnership based on trust and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, providing all the foundational attributes necessary for a long-term and highly successful relationship.”