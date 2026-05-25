HCLTech and Pegasystems deepen collaboration to accelerate AI powered enterprise system modernisation

HCLTech announced an expanded collaboration with Pegasystems to accelerate enterprise modernisation by combining HCLTech AI Force and Pega Blueprint. The collaboration empowers enterprises to rapidly transform legacy systems into agile, cloud native and AI-powered Pega applications — unlocking new levels of business agility, operational efficiency and innovation.

Enterprises worldwide are burdened by the high costs, risks and inefficiencies of outdated, siloed legacy systems. HCLTech AI Force and Pega Blueprint can help organisations transform their estates through AI-led discovery and modernisation while maximising value for their Pega investments.

Key differentiators:

– AI-Infused, Agentic Automation: This technology harnesses the power of generative and Agentic AI to automate the discovery, documentation and transformation of legacy systems, minimising manual effort and accelerating time-to-value.

– End-to-end modernisation enables enterprises to fully retire legacy estates, not just migrate them, by generating future-proof application designs, automated workflows and migration-ready data structures.

– Industry Best Practices: Infused with decades of domain expertise from HCLTech and Pega, ensuring transformation journeys are robust, scalable and tailored to industry-specific needs.

– Business Value and Agility: Enabling proactive, AI-first business models help companies reduce technical debt, lower total cost of ownership and unlock new revenue streams.

– Seamless Cloud Adoption: This feature facilitates the rapid deployment of modern applications on the Pega Platform, supporting continuous optimisation and innovation.

“Our long-standing partnership with Pega continues to inspire real innovation. By combining HCLTech AI Force with Pega Blueprint, we are making legacy modernisation faster, smarter and more accurate. This solution reflects our vision to lead in AI-driven transformation and deliver genuine business value with minimal disruption,” said Sadagopan Singam, EVP, Global Head of Enterprise Platforms and Edge Services, Digital Business Services at HCLTech.

“Organisations need to seamlessly modernise legacy systems faster, while maintaining enterprise-class scalability, security, resilience and transparency,” said John Higgins, Chief of Client and Partner Success at Pega. “By working with HCLTech and leveraging AI Force within Pega Blueprint, we’re helping clients accelerate application and workflow modernisation with speed, quality and measurable outcomes. We’re excited to deepen our partnership with HCLTech and help clients transform and reimagine their legacy applications.”