Subrato Bandhu, Vice President, Sprinklr
Technology Sabha 2024 | DAY 1 | 1st March 2024 I The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata
In this video:
Topic: Simplify Citizen Experience
Key Highlights:
[1] Enhancing citizen experience is challenging, and to address this, we must offer diverse channels for managing experiences.
[2] It’s crucial to establish a presence across various platforms.
[3] Implementing a front-office solution is necessary to deliver experiences back to citizens.
[4] From India’s perspective, we require robust mechanisms to deliver tailored services to citizens.
[5] Sprinklr helps to manage customer service, and engagement all on one unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform.