In this video:

Subrato Bandhu, Vice President, Sprinklr

Topic: Simplify Citizen Experience

Key Highlights:

[1] Enhancing citizen experience is challenging, and to address this, we must offer diverse channels for managing experiences.

[2] It’s crucial to establish a presence across various platforms.

[3] Implementing a front-office solution is necessary to deliver experiences back to citizens.

[4] From India’s perspective, we require robust mechanisms to deliver tailored services to citizens.

[5] Sprinklr helps to manage customer service, and engagement all on one unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform.