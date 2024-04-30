Exclusive Video Interview with Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, YES BANK

Join us as Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of YES Bank, shares invaluable perspectives on how AI is revolutionising the banking sector. From elevating customer experiences to optimising risk management and operational efficiency, discover the transformative power of AI in finance. In an engaging interaction, Ramamoorthy shares his illuminating insights as a technology leader in banking.

