Keynote Address: Balkrishna Singhania, Chief Data Officer, HDFC Life

AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai

In this video:
Keynote Address by Balkrishna Singhania, Chief Data Officer, HDFC Life

Topic: Building a Culture of AI Innovation

Key Highlights:
[1] Identifying the business problem and working together as a team to business solutions is the ultimate culture we want to create.

[2] Before you go for AI, it is important to have a good data, first.

[3] Rewarding the innovation team will motivate the team to innovate better.

[4] Grooming the talent to become a problem solver and not just a task-doer is the key to build a culture of Innovation.

[5] Identifying the problem, research, brainstorming and idea generation, evaluation, development of prototype, testing and iteration, launch and implementation, monitoring, scaling and continuous improvement are the key steps to building a culture of Innovation.

