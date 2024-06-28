Keynote Address: Balkrishna Singhania, Chief Data Officer, HDFC Life

In this video:

Keynote Address by Balkrishna Singhania, Chief Data Officer, HDFC Life

Topic: Building a Culture of AI Innovation

Key Highlights:

[1] Identifying the business problem and working together as a team to business solutions is the ultimate culture we want to create.

[2] Before you go for AI, it is important to have a good data, first.

[3] Rewarding the innovation team will motivate the team to innovate better.

[4] Grooming the talent to become a problem solver and not just a task-doer is the key to build a culture of Innovation.

[5] Identifying the problem, research, brainstorming and idea generation, evaluation, development of prototype, testing and iteration, launch and implementation, monitoring, scaling and continuous improvement are the key steps to building a culture of Innovation.