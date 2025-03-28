Bibhu Krishna, Director of IT, Policybazaar.com
eTechnology Senate 2025 | Digital Natives Track | VC | Day 1 | 27th February 2025
In this video:
Topic: The Future of AI and Automation in Insurance – Shaping PolicyBazaar’s IT Strategy
Key Highlights:
[1] AI and automation go hand in hand – they drive efficiency, scalability, and exceptional customer experiences
[2] Automation streamlines claims processing, reducing wait times and enhancing customer satisfaction
[3] AI-driven insights enable personalized product recommendations and smarter decision-making
[4] Seamless integration of AI and automation fuels innovation, agility, and business growth
[5] Data-driven automation is transforming the insurance industry by optimizing processes and reducing manual effort