Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd

Speakers in this video:

+ Special Address: Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd

Topic: Leadership Perspectives: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology

Key Highlights:

[1] CCI introduced the Kapas Kisan App to digitally connect cotton farmers with procurement services, making the MSP process simpler, faster, and more transparent.

[2] Through the Kapas Kisan App, farmers can register digitally, authenticate land records, and verify eligible cotton quantity for MSP procurement.

[3] Farmers can use the Kapas Kisan App to track market prices, procurement rates, and payment status in real time.

[4] The Kapas Kisan App is available in several regional languages along with English and Hindi, making it accessible to farmers across multiple states.

[5] CCI has also adopted blockchain-based cotton traceability and paperless e-auction systems integrated with ERP platforms to modernize the overall cotton ecosystem.