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Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Speakers in this video:
+ Special Address: Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd

Topic: Leadership Perspectives: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology

Key Highlights:
[1] CCI introduced the Kapas Kisan App to digitally connect cotton farmers with procurement services, making the MSP process simpler, faster, and more transparent.

[2] Through the Kapas Kisan App, farmers can register digitally, authenticate land records, and verify eligible cotton quantity for MSP procurement.

[3] Farmers can use the Kapas Kisan App to track market prices, procurement rates, and payment status in real time.

[4] The Kapas Kisan App is available in several regional languages along with English and Hindi, making it accessible to farmers across multiple states.

[5] CCI has also adopted blockchain-based cotton traceability and paperless e-auction systems integrated with ERP platforms to modernize the overall cotton ecosystem.

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Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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