Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd
India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad
Speakers in this video:
+ Special Address: Rajendra Kumar Gupta, Director Finance, Cotton Corporation of India Ltd
Topic: Leadership Perspectives: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology
Key Highlights:
[1] CCI introduced the Kapas Kisan App to digitally connect cotton farmers with procurement services, making the MSP process simpler, faster, and more transparent.
[2] Through the Kapas Kisan App, farmers can register digitally, authenticate land records, and verify eligible cotton quantity for MSP procurement.
[3] Farmers can use the Kapas Kisan App to track market prices, procurement rates, and payment status in real time.
[4] The Kapas Kisan App is available in several regional languages along with English and Hindi, making it accessible to farmers across multiple states.
[5] CCI has also adopted blockchain-based cotton traceability and paperless e-auction systems integrated with ERP platforms to modernize the overall cotton ecosystem.