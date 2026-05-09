Panel Discussion: Shaping the Future of Public Sector: Digital Transformation and Technology Strategy for 2030
India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad
Panelists in this video:
+ Ravi Kanth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Information Security Officer, RailTel Corp. of India Ltd
+ Pankaj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Information Technology, REC Ltd
+ Jitendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, General Manager, C&IT -ERP, Steel Authority of India Ltd
+ Saubhagya Kumar Behera, Senior Vice President (SVP), Indraprastha Gas Ltd
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Ravi Kanth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Information Security Officer, RailTel Corp of India Ltd:
[+] Digital infrastructure and E-Office platforms can transform government systems through transparency, speed, and paperless governance
[2] Pankaj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Information Technology, REC Ltd:
[+] Enterprise AI adoption begins with internal productivity, knowledge management, and faster decision-making before scaling into core business functions.
[3] Jitendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, General Manager, C&IT-ERP, Steel Authority of India Ltd:
[+] Large-scale manufacturing transformation succeeds when ERP modernization, AI, and KPI-led workforce management move together
[4] Saubhagya Kumar Behera, Senior Vice President (SVP), Indraprastha Gas Ltd:
[+] Future-ready utilities must shift from customer satisfaction to customer experience using smart CRM, automation, and real-time service delivery.