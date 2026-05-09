Panel Discussion: Shaping the Future of Public Sector: Digital Transformation and Technology Strategy for 2030

Panelists in this video:

+ Ravi Kanth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Information Security Officer, RailTel Corp. of India Ltd

+ Pankaj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Information Technology, REC Ltd

+ Jitendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, General Manager, C&IT -ERP, Steel Authority of India Ltd

+ Saubhagya Kumar Behera, Senior Vice President (SVP), Indraprastha Gas Ltd

+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Ravi Kanth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Information Security Officer, RailTel Corp of India Ltd:

[+] Digital infrastructure and E-Office platforms can transform government systems through transparency, speed, and paperless governance

[2] Pankaj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Information Technology, REC Ltd:

[+] Enterprise AI adoption begins with internal productivity, knowledge management, and faster decision-making before scaling into core business functions.

[3] Jitendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, General Manager, C&IT-ERP, Steel Authority of India Ltd:

[+] Large-scale manufacturing transformation succeeds when ERP modernization, AI, and KPI-led workforce management move together

[4] Saubhagya Kumar Behera, Senior Vice President (SVP), Indraprastha Gas Ltd:

[+] Future-ready utilities must shift from customer satisfaction to customer experience using smart CRM, automation, and real-time service delivery.