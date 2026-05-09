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Panel Discussion: Shaping the Future of Public Sector: Digital Transformation and Technology Strategy for 2030

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Panelists in this video:
+ Ravi Kanth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Information Security Officer, RailTel Corp. of India Ltd
+ Pankaj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Information Technology, REC Ltd
+ Jitendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, General Manager, C&IT -ERP, Steel Authority of India Ltd
+ Saubhagya Kumar Behera, Senior Vice President (SVP), Indraprastha Gas Ltd
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Key Highlights:
[1] Ravi Kanth Prasad, Executive Director and Chief Information Security Officer, RailTel Corp of India Ltd:
[+] Digital infrastructure and E-Office platforms can transform government systems through transparency, speed, and paperless governance

[2] Pankaj Gupta, Senior General Manager, Information Technology, REC Ltd:
[+] Enterprise AI adoption begins with internal productivity, knowledge management, and faster decision-making before scaling into core business functions.

[3] Jitendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, General Manager, C&IT-ERP, Steel Authority of India Ltd:
[+] Large-scale manufacturing transformation succeeds when ERP modernization, AI, and KPI-led workforce management move together

[4] Saubhagya Kumar Behera, Senior Vice President (SVP), Indraprastha Gas Ltd:
[+] Future-ready utilities must shift from customer satisfaction to customer experience using smart CRM, automation, and real-time service delivery.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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