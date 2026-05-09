Speakers in this video:

+ Key Address: Doman Yadav, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Topic: Leadership Perspectives: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology

Key Highlights:

[1] The organisation transmits nearly 50% of India’s electricity and operates one of the world’s largest 765 kV transmission networks, enabling seamless nationwide power flow.

[2] Drones, mechanised construction, compact towers, advanced cranes, and underground cabling are helping speed up projects and overcome right-of-way challenges.

[3] AI-based monitoring of transformers, reactors, and grid assets is enabling predictive maintenance, improving uptime, and strengthening reliability.

[4] Smart substations, digital twins, GIS mapping, and analytics are enhancing project execution, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

[5] Investments in battery energy storage systems and the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid reflect a strong commitment to a smarter, greener, and globally connected energy future.