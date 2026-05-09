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Doman Yadav, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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+ Key Address: Doman Yadav, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Topic: Leadership Perspectives: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology

Key Highlights:
[1] The organisation transmits nearly 50% of India’s electricity and operates one of the world’s largest 765 kV transmission networks, enabling seamless nationwide power flow.

[2] Drones, mechanised construction, compact towers, advanced cranes, and underground cabling are helping speed up projects and overcome right-of-way challenges.

[3] AI-based monitoring of transformers, reactors, and grid assets is enabling predictive maintenance, improving uptime, and strengthening reliability.

[4] Smart substations, digital twins, GIS mapping, and analytics are enhancing project execution, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

[5] Investments in battery energy storage systems and the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid reflect a strong commitment to a smarter, greener, and globally connected energy future.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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