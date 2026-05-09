Doman Yadav, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad
Speakers in this video:
+ Key Address: Doman Yadav, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
Topic: Leadership Perspectives: Empowering India’s Growth Engine Through Technology
Key Highlights:
[1] The organisation transmits nearly 50% of India’s electricity and operates one of the world’s largest 765 kV transmission networks, enabling seamless nationwide power flow.
[2] Drones, mechanised construction, compact towers, advanced cranes, and underground cabling are helping speed up projects and overcome right-of-way challenges.
[3] AI-based monitoring of transformers, reactors, and grid assets is enabling predictive maintenance, improving uptime, and strengthening reliability.
[4] Smart substations, digital twins, GIS mapping, and analytics are enhancing project execution, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.
[5] Investments in battery energy storage systems and the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid reflect a strong commitment to a smarter, greener, and globally connected energy future.