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Key Address: Cmde Santosh R, (Retd), Executive Director, EMD, C&T, R&D – I, & HR, Electronics Corporation of India Limited

India PSE Summit 2026 | Day 1 | 24th April | Hyderabad

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By Express Computer
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Speaker in this video:
Cmde Santosh R, (Retd), Executive Director, EMD, C&T, R&D – I, & HR, Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Topic: From R&D to Real Impact: Accelerating Innovation in Public Sector Enterprises

Key Highlights:
[1] India’s public sector innovation capability is globally recognised – From the lunar south pole mission to advanced defence electronics, Indian public sector enterprises have consistently delivered strategic breakthroughs under challenging conditions.

[2] Bridging the R&D-to-impact gap is critical – Public sector enterprises must shorten the long transition from innovation to deployment, particularly in emerging areas like AI, semiconductors, and advanced digital systems.

[3] CPSEs are central to nation-building – With a major contribution to GDP and a large skilled workforce, public sector enterprises remain key drivers of economic growth, strategic autonomy, and national resilience.

[4] ECIL has emerged as a strong innovation model, demonstrating how indigenous R&D can be transformed into impactful solutions across nuclear, defence, aerospace, security, and e-governance sectors.

[5] ECIL’s systems have supported critical national programs, including nuclear infrastructure and ISRO missions such as Chandrayaan-3.

[6] Innovation must become an organisational culture – Faster decisions, policy support, agile execution, and stronger ownership are essential for public enterprises to stay competitive and future-ready.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

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