Key Address: Cmde Santosh R, (Retd), Executive Director, EMD, C&T, R&D – I, & HR, Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Speaker in this video:

Cmde Santosh R, (Retd), Executive Director, EMD, C&T, R&D – I, & HR, Electronics Corporation of India Limited

Topic: From R&D to Real Impact: Accelerating Innovation in Public Sector Enterprises

Key Highlights:

[1] India’s public sector innovation capability is globally recognised – From the lunar south pole mission to advanced defence electronics, Indian public sector enterprises have consistently delivered strategic breakthroughs under challenging conditions.

[2] Bridging the R&D-to-impact gap is critical – Public sector enterprises must shorten the long transition from innovation to deployment, particularly in emerging areas like AI, semiconductors, and advanced digital systems.

[3] CPSEs are central to nation-building – With a major contribution to GDP and a large skilled workforce, public sector enterprises remain key drivers of economic growth, strategic autonomy, and national resilience.

[4] ECIL has emerged as a strong innovation model, demonstrating how indigenous R&D can be transformed into impactful solutions across nuclear, defence, aerospace, security, and e-governance sectors.

[5] ECIL’s systems have supported critical national programs, including nuclear infrastructure and ISRO missions such as Chandrayaan-3.

[6] Innovation must become an organisational culture – Faster decisions, policy support, agile execution, and stronger ownership are essential for public enterprises to stay competitive and future-ready.