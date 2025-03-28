In this video:

Manjunatha Devadiga, Tech Sales Leader – Automation Software, India South Asia, IBM

Topic: Digital Native Businesses: Navigating Success in the Digital Age

Key Highlights:

[1] Digital-native companies are built on agility, data-driven decision-making, and continuous innovation

[2] Managing complex IT infrastructure requires skilled resources, with data security and cost optimization being key concerns

[3] Cloud-native businesses often operate in multi-cloud environments, making cost visibility and optimization a challenge

[4] AI is both a disruptor and a solution—its rapid adoption adds complexity but also enables automation and efficiency

[5] IBM emphasizes hybrid cloud strategies, integrating private and public cloud environments for better scalability and security