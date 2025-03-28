Amruta Moktali, Chief Product Officer, Skyflow
eTechnology Senate 2025 | Digital Natives Track | VC | Day 1 | 27th February 2025
In this video:
Topic: Securing PII and Ensuring DPDP Compliance
Key Highlights:
[1] Skyflow provides a specialized data privacy vault to securely store and manage personally identifiable information (PII)
[2] It ensures compliance with global data protection regulations like DPDP through encryption, masking, and tokenization
[3] By isolating sensitive data from general datasets, Skyflow enhances security while maintaining usability
[4] Real-time monitoring and forensic analysis help detect, prevent, and respond to potential data breaches
[5] Skyflow empowers businesses with consent management and automated compliance tools to safeguard customer data