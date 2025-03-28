Manoj Srivastava, Chief Information Officer, EaseMyTrip
eTechnology Senate 2025 | Digital Natives Track | VC | Day 1 | 27th February 2025
In this video:
Topic: Driving Digital Transformation in Travel with Cloud, APIs & Mobile
Key Highlights:
[1] EaseMyTrip leverages cloud technology to enhance scalability, security, and a seamless travel experience
[2] Protecting customer data is a top priority, and cloud adoption ensures robust privacy and security measures
[3] AI-powered chatbots enhance customer support by resolving common issues instantly and seamlessly connecting to live agents when needed
[4] Continuous innovation through mobile-first strategies, cloud adoption, and API integrations drives an enhanced travel experience
[5] Seamless API integration with airlines and global distribution systems enables real-time booking and hassle-free travel management