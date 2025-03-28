Panel Discussion: How Digital Natives are reshaping enterprise IT ecosystems
eTechnology Senate 2025 | Digital Natives Track | VC | Day 1 | 27th February 2025
Panelists in this video:
+ Satish Pengal, Sr. Director & Head of IT, Upstox
+ Zaher Abdul Azeez, Head of Data Science, NoBroker
+ Rohit Sanghani, Head of Solution Engineering – India, Infobip
+ Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Satish Pengal, Sr. Director & Head of IT, Upstox:
+ For digital native businesses, speed, scalability, and reliability are crucial to delivering seamless customer experiences.
+ Cloud-based infrastructure provides the flexibility to scale up and down, ensuring optimal performance in high-demand environments.
[2] Zaher Abdul Azeez, Head of Data Science, NoBroker:
+ Scalability is fundamental—NoBroker must handle millions of users and scale effortlessly to meet demand.
+ Data-driven insights and proper instrumentation enable businesses to understand consumer behavior at scale.
[3] Rohit Sanghani, Head of Solution Engineering – India, Infobip:
+ Digital native companies lead in personalization, omnichannel engagement, and real-time customer interaction.
+ Traditional enterprises must embrace agility and AI advancements to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.