Panel Discussion: How Digital Natives are reshaping enterprise IT ecosystems

Panelists in this video:

+ Satish Pengal, Sr. Director & Head of IT, Upstox

+ Zaher Abdul Azeez, Head of Data Science, NoBroker

+ Rohit Sanghani, Head of Solution Engineering – India, Infobip

+ Sayantan Mondal, Correspondent, Express Computer (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

[1] Satish Pengal, Sr. Director & Head of IT, Upstox:

+ For digital native businesses, speed, scalability, and reliability are crucial to delivering seamless customer experiences.

+ Cloud-based infrastructure provides the flexibility to scale up and down, ensuring optimal performance in high-demand environments.

[2] Zaher Abdul Azeez, Head of Data Science, NoBroker:

+ Scalability is fundamental—NoBroker must handle millions of users and scale effortlessly to meet demand.

+ Data-driven insights and proper instrumentation enable businesses to understand consumer behavior at scale.

[3] Rohit Sanghani, Head of Solution Engineering – India, Infobip:

+ Digital native companies lead in personalization, omnichannel engagement, and real-time customer interaction.

+ Traditional enterprises must embrace agility and AI advancements to stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.