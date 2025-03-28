Anurag Sinha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, foundit
eTechnology Senate 2025 | Digital Natives Track | VC | Day 2 | 28th February 2025
In this video:
Anurag Sinha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, foundit
Topic: Transforming Talent Acquisition: The Role of AI and Automation in Shaping the Future of Recruitment
Key Highlights:
[1] foundit is reshaping the future of recruitment with AI, giving recruiters access to comprehensive talent pools and smarter hiring solutions
[2] AI-driven insights at foundit help recruiters shortlist the right candidates faster, improving efficiency and accuracy
[3] With generative AI, foundit enables personalized candidate outreach at scale, making hiring more effective
[4] foundit leverages AI for smart search and verification, helping recruiters validate candidates and make data-driven hiring decisions
[5] foundit is transforming recruitment with AI-powered candidate matching, automated outreach, and intelligent hiring insights