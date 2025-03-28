In this video:

Anurag Sinha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, foundit

Topic: Transforming Talent Acquisition: The Role of AI and Automation in Shaping the Future of Recruitment

Key Highlights:

[1] foundit is reshaping the future of recruitment with AI, giving recruiters access to comprehensive talent pools and smarter hiring solutions

[2] AI-driven insights at foundit help recruiters shortlist the right candidates faster, improving efficiency and accuracy

[3] With generative AI, foundit enables personalized candidate outreach at scale, making hiring more effective

[4] foundit leverages AI for smart search and verification, helping recruiters validate candidates and make data-driven hiring decisions

[5] foundit is transforming recruitment with AI-powered candidate matching, automated outreach, and intelligent hiring insights