Venugopal Chakka, Solutions Engineer, India, CyberArk

eTechnology Senate 2025 | Digital Natives Track | VC | Day 2 | 28th February 2025

In this video:
Venugopal Chakka, Solutions Engineer, India, CyberArk

Topic: Empowering Digital Natives: CyberArk’s Cutting-Edge Security Solutions

Key Highlights:
[1] CyberArk is tackling the growing challenge of cyber debt by securing machine identities and reducing the risk of credential exposure

[2] Without centralized secrets management, organizations face an expanding attack surface—CyberArk helps mitigate this risk

[3] Security teams must keep pace with development to prevent cyber debt from spiralling out of control—CyberArk provides the tools to do so

[4] Hardcoded credentials pose a major security risk—CyberArk enables enterprises to eliminate these vulnerabilities and protect sensitive data

[5] CyberArk is securing machine identities, reducing cyber debt, and strengthening defenses against credential-based attacks

