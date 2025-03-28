In this video:

Venugopal Chakka, Solutions Engineer, India, CyberArk

Topic: Empowering Digital Natives: CyberArk’s Cutting-Edge Security Solutions

Key Highlights:

[1] CyberArk is tackling the growing challenge of cyber debt by securing machine identities and reducing the risk of credential exposure

[2] Without centralized secrets management, organizations face an expanding attack surface—CyberArk helps mitigate this risk

[3] Security teams must keep pace with development to prevent cyber debt from spiralling out of control—CyberArk provides the tools to do so

[4] Hardcoded credentials pose a major security risk—CyberArk enables enterprises to eliminate these vulnerabilities and protect sensitive data

[5] CyberArk is securing machine identities, reducing cyber debt, and strengthening defenses against credential-based attacks