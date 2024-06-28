Aejaz Saiyed, Enterprise Sales, Google Cloud
AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai
Topic: Cloud AI Gen AI Overview
Key Highlights:
[1] You have to engage with GenAI as your competitor is engaging with GenAI.
[2] For us, the next chapter of GenAI innovation is Gemini, it is the most capable and general model ever built, and is the result of a large scale collaborative effort by teams across Google, including Google DeepMind and Google Research.
[3] It takes more than just a model to drive business value with GenAI.
[4] Generative AI is transforming how we interact with technology.
[5] 70% of Generative AI Unicorns are Google Cloud Customers.