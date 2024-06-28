Sameer Jadhav, Executive Vice President – Digital Products, Innovation & Partnerships, Aditya Birla Capital
AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai
Topic: Generative AI for Improving Customer Experience
[1] AI is shifting from text to voice interactions, enhancing accessibility and user experience, particularly for rural populations.
[2] We need GenAI models in Indian languages using multilingual voice-based UI in Indian Languages
[3] Information -> Decision -> Action is a golden pattern for end-to-end workflows that marry predictive AI & GenAI in complementary ways
[4] We have 250+ voice bots across customer onboarding service and retention journeys for customer convenience & scalability
[5] Our multilingual bot, Zara is a first of its kind audio visual bot supported by ML for on-call digital payment assistance for renewals