In this video:

Sameer Jadhav, Executive Vice President – Digital Products, Innovation & Partnerships, Aditya Birla Capital

Topic: Generative AI for Improving Customer Experience

Key Highlights:

[1] AI is shifting from text to voice interactions, enhancing accessibility and user experience, particularly for rural populations.

[2] We need GenAI models in Indian languages using multilingual voice-based UI in Indian Languages

[3] Information -> Decision -> Action is a golden pattern for end-to-end workflows that marry predictive AI & GenAI in complementary ways

[4] We have 250+ voice bots across customer onboarding service and retention journeys for customer convenience & scalability

[5] Our multilingual bot, Zara is a first of its kind audio visual bot supported by ML for on-call digital payment assistance for renewals