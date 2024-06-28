Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  AI CXO Summit  »  Panel Discussion: Developing an AI Roadmap for Your Organization

Panel Discussion: Developing an AI Roadmap for Your Organization

AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai

AI CXO SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 1

Panelists in this video:
+ Amit Chawla, Head – Digital Projects, Godrej & Boyce
+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital
+ Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass
+ Navin Nathani, General Manager & Head – IT, Transformation & Value Creation, Hindalco Industries
+ Naren Kachroo, Head of GTM AI, Google Cloud India

Key Highlights:
[1] Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass:
+ In manufacturing, AI enhances efficiency, productivity, and innovation. Data-driven models focus on analytics, productivity boosts come from text-based LLMs, and innovation thrives with multimodal Gen AI in design and communication.

[2] Naren Kachroo, Head of GTM AI, Google Cloud India:
+ Google is advancing RCS in the Android ecosystem, aiming to replace SMS with richer messaging.

[3] Navin Nathani, General Manager & Head – IT, Transformation & Value Creation, Hindalco Industries:
+ Encourage experimentation on AI and GenAI with business-led use cases without over-engineering

[4] Amit Chawla, Head – Digital Projects, Godrej & Boyce:
+ AI offers significant value creation opportunities in the traditional manufacturing supply chain as well as across the customer journey. One of the most exciting areas for Gen AI will be to transform the customer’s product discovery experience.

[5] Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital:
Eventually, the two greatest value propositions for AI will be the codification and democratization of expertise and the ability to generalize intelligence from exhaustive sets of transactional data.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image