Panel Discussion: Developing an AI Roadmap for Your Organization

Panelists in this video:

+ Amit Chawla, Head – Digital Projects, Godrej & Boyce

+ Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital

+ Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass

+ Navin Nathani, General Manager & Head – IT, Transformation & Value Creation, Hindalco Industries

+ Naren Kachroo, Head of GTM AI, Google Cloud India

Key Highlights:

[1] Sudip Mazumder, Global CDIO, PGP Glass:

+ In manufacturing, AI enhances efficiency, productivity, and innovation. Data-driven models focus on analytics, productivity boosts come from text-based LLMs, and innovation thrives with multimodal Gen AI in design and communication.

[2] Naren Kachroo, Head of GTM AI, Google Cloud India:

+ Google is advancing RCS in the Android ecosystem, aiming to replace SMS with richer messaging.

[3] Navin Nathani, General Manager & Head – IT, Transformation & Value Creation, Hindalco Industries:

+ Encourage experimentation on AI and GenAI with business-led use cases without over-engineering

[4] Amit Chawla, Head – Digital Projects, Godrej & Boyce:

+ AI offers significant value creation opportunities in the traditional manufacturing supply chain as well as across the customer journey. One of the most exciting areas for Gen AI will be to transform the customer’s product discovery experience.

[5] Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital:

Eventually, the two greatest value propositions for AI will be the codification and democratization of expertise and the ability to generalize intelligence from exhaustive sets of transactional data.