Devesh Aggarwal, CEO, Compusoft Advisors India Private Limited
AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Compusoft – Your AI Saarthi
Key Highlights:
[1] At Compusoft Advisors, we’re not just implementing technology; we’re your trusted AI SAARTHI—guiding you through every step of your AI transformation journey. Our commitment is to empower organizations to harness AI’s full potential and achieve sustainable growth
[2] We pride ourselves on our ability to customise Copilot to fit the unique needs of each organisation. Whether it’s streamlining workflows or enhancing customer interactions, our tailored solutions ensure maximum efficiency and effectiveness.
[3] Compusoft offers AI Workshops & Assessments with business users where we understand the processes and identify areas where copilot can be utilised to increase productivity.
[4] We suggest use cases based on different personas which can automate processes or can improve KPI’s for productivity for that persona. We ensure our customers gets the best ROI for investment in AI by ensuring maximum adoption.