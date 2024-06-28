Fireside Chat: Kiran Belsekar, EVP – CISO & IT Governance, Bandhan Life & Abhijit Chakravarty, EVP – Networks & Cyber Security, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Express Computer

AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai

Topic: AI’s Impact on Enterprise Security

Key Highlights:

+ Kiran Belsekar, EVP-CISO & IT Governance, Bandhan Life:

[1] AI-powered automation has improved incident response capabilities with real-time threat detection and automated responses, reducing response times and improving detection accuracy.

[2] As AI evolves rapidly, emerging cybersecurity trends that CXOs should prioritise include AI-driven threat detection and response, AI for cloud security, and AI-enhanced security training.

[3] Prioritising these solutions can strengthen organisations security posture and future-proof their digital infrastructure.

+ Abhijit Chakravarty, EVP-Networks & Cyber Security, Kotak Mahindra Bank:

[1] With adoption of AI, security is gradually being pushed to the edge

[2] The capability to quantify (TRI) threat risk impact is missing. Accurate TRI enhances risk management, prioritises security measures, and improves overall resilience against cyber threats.

[3] AI’s impact on enterprise security should be measured from a threat risk and impact perspective.

