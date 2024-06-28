Gopi Thangavel, VP & Head – Infrastructure, Projects & Security Operations, Reliance Industries
AI CXO Summit 2024 | 25th June 2024 | The St. Regis, Mumbai
In this video:
Topic: Optimizing IT Infrastructure for AI Adoption
Key Highlights:
[1] Chatbots are becoming increasingly common in customer service with 40% of large businesses using them
[2] The amount of data generated globally is expected to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025 and AI will play a major role in processing and analyzing it
[3] Mckinsey predicts AI could boost GDP by 1.2% annually
[4] Hybrid cloud is the most popular deployment for AI offering flexibility and scalability
[5] Performance, budget, scalability are some of the parameters to be considered for choosing an appropriate AI enabled infrastructure