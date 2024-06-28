In this video:

Gopi Thangavel, VP & Head – Infrastructure, Projects & Security Operations, Reliance Industries

Topic: Optimizing IT Infrastructure for AI Adoption

Key Highlights:

[1] Chatbots are becoming increasingly common in customer service with 40% of large businesses using them

[2] The amount of data generated globally is expected to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025 and AI will play a major role in processing and analyzing it

[3] Mckinsey predicts AI could boost GDP by 1.2% annually

[4] Hybrid cloud is the most popular deployment for AI offering flexibility and scalability

[5] Performance, budget, scalability are some of the parameters to be considered for choosing an appropriate AI enabled infrastructure