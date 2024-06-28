Fireside Chat: Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, H & R Johnson (India) – Prism Johnson Group & Abhijit Bhalerao, CIO, Raymond Ltd.

In this video:

Fireside Chat with Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, H & R Johnson (India) – Prism Johnson Group & Abhijit Bhalerao, Chief Information Officer, Raymond Ltd.

Topic: Transformative Use Cases of AI – An Industry Perspective

Key Highlights:

[1] Abhijit Bhalerao, Chief Information Officer, Raymond Ltd.:

+ AI tools aid in Automated Design & Pattern making and provide predictive insight helps designers create patterns, colors, and materials that align closely with anticipated market demands, shortening the time from design to market debut.

+ AI will revolutionise Marketing & Supply Chain. In the near future, this fusion of technology and fashion will enhance personalised shopping experiences and improve customer loyalty.

+ The companies that do not explore and adopt the most beneficial AI use cases will soon be at a severe competitive disadvantage. Artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly transformed the textile and garment industry and has steered in a new era of efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

+ With the AI technology evolving at competitive rates, the current challenges would get addressed leading to a wide scale adoption in the near future across industries

[2] Rohith Chintawar, Chief Digital Officer, H & R Johnson (India) – Prism Johnson Group:

+ AI-driven solutions are revolutionizing the industry, at HR Johnson we are focusing on improving overall efficiency.

+ From predictive analytics for demand forecasting to optimizing supply chain logistics, AI helps reduce waste, lowering costs, and improve overall productivity.

+ Embracing these technologies allows us to stay ahead of market fluctuations and better serve our customers with timely and efficient deliveries.