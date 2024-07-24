Exclusive Video Interview with Rajesh Garg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, and Head of Applications, Cybersecurity, and CISO function, Yotta Data Services

In a recent interaction with Express Computer, Rajesh Garg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, and Head of Applications, Cybersecurity, and CISO function at Yotta Data Services, discusses the top cybersecurity threats facing Indian data centres today, with a focus on trends in data breaches and ransomware attacks. Garg shares insights into Yotta Data’s recent success stories in protecting client data and highlighted key security initiatives undertaken to ensure top-tier data protection. He also shares how Yotta Data leverages AI/ML to enhance security measures and the potential applications of emerging technologies like Generative AI. Additionally, Garg discusses Yotta Data’s strategies for efficient data recovery, the challenges posed by the rise of IoT devices, and the company’s future roadmap for security, including their recent expansion into Nepal through a partnership with BLC to build Nepal’s first supercloud data centre.

For watching more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC