To address data security concerns, we need holistic cybersecurity protection: Rajesh Garg, Yotta Data Services

By Sayantan Mondal
In a recent interaction with Express Computer, Rajesh Garg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, and Head of Applications, Cybersecurity, and CISO function at Yotta Data Services, discusses the top cybersecurity threats facing Indian data centres today, with a focus on trends in data breaches and ransomware attacks. Garg shares insights into Yotta Data’s recent success stories in protecting client data and highlighted key security initiatives undertaken to ensure top-tier data protection. He also shares how Yotta Data leverages AI/ML to enhance security measures and the potential applications of emerging technologies like Generative AI. Additionally, Garg discusses Yotta Data’s strategies for efficient data recovery, the challenges posed by the rise of IoT devices, and the company’s future roadmap for security, including their recent expansion into Nepal through a partnership with BLC to build Nepal’s first supercloud data centre.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Sayantan Mondal

Sayantan is a Correspondent at Express Computer and CRN India, The Indian Express Group. His interest lies in technology and innovation across all industries. Sayantan holds a Masters degree in Media and International Conflicts from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

