Embark and Evaaya partner to build next-gen GCCs as India’s capability centre story evolves

As global enterprises double down on India for talent, innovation, and digital scale, the Global Capability Centre (GCC) model is undergoing a fundamental shift—from cost arbitrage to strategic value creation. In this context, Embark and Evaaya have announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping enterprises build and scale next-generation GCCs in India.

Embark, backed by the Embassy Group’s three decades of real estate expertise, brings an integrated approach spanning infrastructure, talent, workspace, and managed services. Evaaya, on the other hand, positions itself as a practitioner-led transformation firm, focused on designing and operationalising GCCs that are deeply aligned with enterprise strategy.

Together, the two firms are looking to address a persistent challenge in the GCC ecosystem: the disconnect between global headquarters and India-based centres.

“Many GCCs underperform not due to gaps in talent, cost, or infrastructure, but because they remain disconnected from the enterprise’s core operating rhythm and business context,” said Vaidyanathan Seshan, Founder of Evaaya. “Our focus is on aligning leadership, culture, and operating models so that the GCC and HQ function as a single, integrated system.”

Beyond infrastructure: Building the ‘soul’ of GCCs

A key differentiator in the partnership is its emphasis on cultural and operational integration—what the companies describe as building the “soul” of the GCC. This goes beyond physical infrastructure and hiring, and focuses on embedding shared ownership, decision-making alignment, and enterprise context from the outset.

The combined offering spans the full GCC lifecycle—from strategy and location planning to talent, operating model design, and infrastructure execution. It also extends into ongoing services such as cultural integration and leadership enablement, areas that are increasingly seen as critical for long-term success.

This is particularly relevant as GCCs evolve into innovation hubs. Enterprises are no longer setting up India centres just for back-office operations; they are expected to drive product development, AI initiatives, and digital transformation at scale.

Flexible models for a changing enterprise landscape

The partnership also brings flexibility in how organisations approach GCC buildouts. Whether a company is setting up its first India centre, scaling from a small team to thousands of employees, or transforming an existing operation, the Embark–Evaaya model supports multiple pathways.

Embark’s Assisted Build and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) models are designed to simplify market entry and scale, while ensuring continuity and governance. “We are enabling global organisations to build, scale, and seamlessly transition high-performing capability centres,” said Aravind Maiya, CEO and Co-Founder, Embark. “Our partnership with Evaaya strengthens our ability to deliver agile ecosystems that combine scale with long-term strategic continuity.”

GCCs as engines of enterprise value

The timing of the partnership reflects broader shifts in enterprise strategy. As digital acceleration, AI adoption, and global talent distribution reshape operating models, GCCs are becoming central to how organisations innovate and compete.

No longer viewed as cost centres, GCCs are increasingly expected to function as engines of innovation, leadership development, and enterprise-wide transformation.

By combining infrastructure-led execution with transformation-led strategy, the Embark–Evaaya partnership is positioning itself to support this next phase—where GCCs are not just extensions, but integral to the enterprise core.