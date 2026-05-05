Designing technology for the realities of MSME businesses

By Nabendu Das, Chief of Engineering and Products, Tally Solutions

India’s MSME sector contributes nearly 30% to GDP and employs over 110 million people, and as the economy becomes more formalised and increasingly digital, these businesses are expected to operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and compliance, even though much of the technology built for them continues to follow enterprise design assumptions that do not reflect their realities.

MSMEs do not face a technology gap as much as they face a design gap, because the real issue is not access to software but whether that software is built for the conditions in which these businesses actually operate on a daily basis.

Intuitive and simple systems

In most MSMEs, the business owner remains the primary user, managing sales, operations, compliance, and finance simultaneously, often without formal training or dedicated teams, which means that any technology requiring learning, onboarding, or constant intervention quickly becomes a burden rather than an enabler. As a result, systems must be intuitive, self-explanatory, and closely aligned with how businesses function in practice, since adoption is driven less by the number of features available and more by how easily those features can be used.

Equally, accessibility must reflect India’s diversity. Multilingual interfaces, contextual guidance, and assisted workflows are no longer differentiators, they are essential to ensuring that digital adoption is inclusive and scalable.

Flexibility is key

The operating environment of MSMEs introduces its own set of constraints, as many businesses function with inconsistent connectivity, shared devices, and tight cost considerations, which means that systems designed for ideal conditions often fail to perform reliably in real-world scenarios. Technology must therefore be able to operate effectively in low-bandwidth environments, deliver consistent performance on modest infrastructure, and recover quickly from disruptions without affecting business continuity.

Integration drives automation

Along with these realities, expectations from technology are also evolving, as MSMEs move away from using disconnected tools and towards integrated systems where accounting, inventory, banking, and compliance are part of a unified workflow, allowing a business to generate an invoice, trigger a payment, and automatically reflect it in financial records and tax filings without re-entering information. In such a system, productivity gains do not come from adding new features but from reducing duplication, eliminating manual intervention, and ensuring that processes move seamlessly across functions.

Compliance Must Be Invisible, Yet Absolute

Compliance has become one of the most critical dimensions of this shift, particularly with the introduction of GST, e-invoicing, eWay bills and more, which have increased transparency while also reducing the margin for error, even as regulatory requirements continue to evolve with limited transition windows. For MSMEs, this means that compliance can no longer remain a separate, effort-driven activity layered on top of operations, but must instead be embedded into the system itself so that transactions are recorded, validated, and reported in alignment with current regulations.

This requires technology that is regulatory-aware by design, where updates happen automatically, validations are built into workflows, and outputs remain compliant without requiring constant user intervention, while also ensuring that business owners do not need to understand the underlying regulatory complexity, because compliance should emerge as a natural outcome of everyday business activity rather than an additional burden.

India’s MSMEs have already moved beyond the question of whether to adopt technology, and are now entering a phase where business continuity, decision-making, and growth are increasingly dependent on digital systems, which in turn raises the expectations from how these systems are designed and delivered. Technology must reduce effort rather than add to it, absorb complexity rather than expose it, and allow business owners to focus on running their operations instead of managing software.

The next phase of innovation in the MSME ecosystem will therefore not be defined by the number of features offered, but by how effectively technology aligns with the realities of everyday business, because the solutions that succeed will be those that integrate seamlessly into how MSMEs operate and continue to evolve with them as they grow.