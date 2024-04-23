Himanshu Rajpal, Regional Sales Leader for the Specialist Cloud comprising of Slack, Service and Platform solutions, Slack

In this video:

Topic: The AI-Powered Platform for Work

Key Highlights:

[1] Slack serves as the central hub and primary repository for our customers, housing all of their unstructured data

[2] The utilization of Slack results in enhanced communication for 89% of its users, a twofold increase in productivity among trusted employees, and a 36% rise in employee engagement

[3] The second-best feature that slack offers is that the ability to be able to collaborate. It is the sole platform driving your business operations

[4] Slack fuels growth across all business sectors, boosting sales win rates by 36% and accelerating service resolution by 32%

[5] The world’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies rely on Slack for their operations