Himanshu Rajpal, Regional Sales Leader for the Specialist Cloud comprising of Slack, Service and Platform solutions, Slack

Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune

In this video:
Topic: The AI-Powered Platform for Work

Key Highlights:
[1] Slack serves as the central hub and primary repository for our customers, housing all of their unstructured data

[2] The utilization of Slack results in enhanced communication for 89% of its users, a twofold increase in productivity among trusted employees, and a 36% rise in employee engagement

[3] The second-best feature that slack offers is that the ability to be able to collaborate. It is the sole platform driving your business operations

[4] Slack fuels growth across all business sectors, boosting sales win rates by 36% and accelerating service resolution by 32%

[5] The world’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies rely on Slack for their operations

