Nitin Seth, Co-Founder & CEO, Incedo Inc.
Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune
In this video:
Topic: Mastering the Data Paradox – The Key to Winning in the AI Age
Key Highlights:
[1] Data, Digitalisation and AI are the most powerful forces today changing every aspect of life.
[2] Data has exploded at an unprecedented rate in the last 2 decades and this is the most defining trend of digital age.
[3] Digital technologies, Industry maturity curves and organisational transformation are some of the building blocks needed for successful digital transformation.
[4] The core issue facing the organisations is the perception of data solely as a physical concern. We require a balanced physical and logical approach.
[5] Understanding the DIAI (Data-Insights-Actions-Impact) framework can be a helpful guide to maximise value realisation from data.