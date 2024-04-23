In this video:

Nitin Seth, Co-Founder & CEO, Incedo Inc.

Topic: Mastering the Data Paradox – The Key to Winning in the AI Age

Key Highlights:

[1] Data, Digitalisation and AI are the most powerful forces today changing every aspect of life.

[2] Data has exploded at an unprecedented rate in the last 2 decades and this is the most defining trend of digital age.

[3] Digital technologies, Industry maturity curves and organisational transformation are some of the building blocks needed for successful digital transformation.

[4] The core issue facing the organisations is the perception of data solely as a physical concern. We require a balanced physical and logical approach.

[5] Understanding the DIAI (Data-Insights-Actions-Impact) framework can be a helpful guide to maximise value realisation from data.