Namrita Mahindro, CDO & CIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals
Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune
In this video:
Topic: Future Proofing the Workforce – Upskilling & Reskilling for the Gen AI Era
Key Highlights:
[1] In the era of automation and autonomy, humans must redefine their roles alongside AI to ensure collaboration and efficiency
[2] Building a portfolio approach to skills will help create competitive advantage. Combining data + domain + technology skills is the secret sauce for success in the Gen AI era
[3] Preparing for the future workforce involves redefining organisational structures and considering the ethical implications of treating AI as an employee
[4] Trust and responsibility are integral in human-AI collaboration, necessitating a new kind of trust for blended decisions and careful consideration of accountability
[5] The future of work involves a hybrid approach, combining human and machine capabilities for enhanced competitiveness