In this video:

Namrita Mahindro, CDO & CIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals

Topic: Future Proofing the Workforce – Upskilling & Reskilling for the Gen AI Era

Key Highlights:

[1] In the era of automation and autonomy, humans must redefine their roles alongside AI to ensure collaboration and efficiency

[2] Building a portfolio approach to skills will help create competitive advantage. Combining data + domain + technology skills is the secret sauce for success in the Gen AI era

[3] Preparing for the future workforce involves redefining organisational structures and considering the ethical implications of treating AI as an employee

[4] Trust and responsibility are integral in human-AI collaboration, necessitating a new kind of trust for blended decisions and careful consideration of accountability

[5] The future of work involves a hybrid approach, combining human and machine capabilities for enhanced competitiveness