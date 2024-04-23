Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  Elevate AI Summit  »  Namrita Mahindro, CDO & CIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals

Namrita Mahindro, CDO & CIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals

Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune

Elevate AI SummitVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

In this video:
Namrita Mahindro, CDO & CIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals

Topic: Future Proofing the Workforce – Upskilling & Reskilling for the Gen AI Era

Key Highlights:
[1] In the era of automation and autonomy, humans must redefine their roles alongside AI to ensure collaboration and efficiency

[2] Building a portfolio approach to skills will help create competitive advantage. Combining data + domain + technology skills is the secret sauce for success in the Gen AI era

[3] Preparing for the future workforce involves redefining organisational structures and considering the ethical implications of treating AI as an employee

[4] Trust and responsibility are integral in human-AI collaboration, necessitating a new kind of trust for blended decisions and careful consideration of accountability

[5] The future of work involves a hybrid approach, combining human and machine capabilities for enhanced competitiveness

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image