Fireside Chat: Harnath Babu, Partner & Chief Information Officer, KPMG India

In this video:

Fireside Chat with Harnath Babu, Partner & Chief Information Officer, KPMG India & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer

Topic: How to Use the Power of Generative AI to Reimagine Your Business – Practical Use Cases that You can Use Right Now

Key Highlights:

[1] Establishing efficient change management processes and fostering a culture of AI adoption within organisations are important for driving innovation and competitive advantage in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

[2] Before integrating AI into an organisation’s roadmap, it’s essential to evaluate these four key areas: creation, summarisation, discovery, and automation.

[3] Navigating the immense volume of data requires a precise focus on identifying datasets tailored to your organisation’s unique use cases, ensuring effective utilisation and actionable insights.

[4] The future lies in industrialising technology, where AI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role. As advancements continue, we’ll witness clearer possibilities of AI integration across various industries, reshaping processes and driving innovation.