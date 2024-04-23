In this video:

Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital Officer, Titan Company Limited

Topic: Data Preparation and Quality – The Fuel for Generative AI Engines

Key Highlights:

[1] If you look at the context, then data begins to speak

[2] Customer contact information remains strictly confidential, underscoring our unwavering commitment to prioritising security and safeguarding sensitive data

[3] Our AI enables right selling program has proven to be very effective

[4] While Titan has been effectively leveraging AI and ML to business benefit, the combination of ML / AI with GenAI is yielding exceptional results