Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital Officer, Titan Company Limited

Topic: Data Preparation and Quality – The Fuel for Generative AI Engines
Key Highlights:
[1] If you look at the context, then data begins to speak
[2] Customer contact information remains strictly confidential, underscoring our unwavering commitment to prioritising security and safeguarding sensitive data
[3] Our AI enables right selling program has proven to be very effective
[4] While Titan has been effectively leveraging AI and ML to business benefit, the combination of ML / AI with GenAI is yielding exceptional results