In this video:

Vasupradha Srinivasan, Principal Analyst, Forrester

Topic: Harnessing Generative AI for the Enterprise

Key Highlights:

[1] 90% of AI decision makers say their organisation is expanding, experimenting with or exploring the use of GenAI

[2] Internal use cases are leading real implementation of GenAI.

[3] The advancements in GenAI offerings are progressing rapidly, reflecting the dynamic evolution of AI technologies and their applications.

[4] ChatGPT made AI accessible to everyone.

[5] Prioritising data lays the foundational cornerstone for an organisation’s structure, providing stability and resilience in an ever-changing landscape of technological advancements and business demands.