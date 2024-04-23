Vasupradha Srinivasan, Principal Analyst, Forrester
Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune
In this video:
Vasupradha Srinivasan, Principal Analyst, Forrester
Topic: Harnessing Generative AI for the Enterprise
Key Highlights:
[1] 90% of AI decision makers say their organisation is expanding, experimenting with or exploring the use of GenAI
[2] Internal use cases are leading real implementation of GenAI.
[3] The advancements in GenAI offerings are progressing rapidly, reflecting the dynamic evolution of AI technologies and their applications.
[4] ChatGPT made AI accessible to everyone.
[5] Prioritising data lays the foundational cornerstone for an organisation’s structure, providing stability and resilience in an ever-changing landscape of technological advancements and business demands.