In this video:

Ashish Pandey, Global CIO, Dabur India Ltd.

Topic: Finding the Right Use Cases in Generative AI

Key Highlights:

[1] Generative AI assists in architectural design, urban planning, and interior design by generating design options based on given parameters.

[2] The first and foremost practical way of approaching Gen AI is not to oversell it.

[3] Generative AI is revolutionising healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, and other prominent industries.

[4] The best use case for GenAI is to generate synthetic data to augment small datasets for training machine learning models, improving their performance. It saves time and can provide a better ROI.

[5] The top 6 use cases for GenAI include customer experience personalisation, customer service automation, fraud detection, supply chain management, predictive maintenance, and business process automation.