Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune
Ashish Pandey, Global CIO, Dabur India Ltd.
Topic: Finding the Right Use Cases in Generative AI
[1] Generative AI assists in architectural design, urban planning, and interior design by generating design options based on given parameters.
[2] The first and foremost practical way of approaching Gen AI is not to oversell it.
[3] Generative AI is revolutionising healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, and other prominent industries.
[4] The best use case for GenAI is to generate synthetic data to augment small datasets for training machine learning models, improving their performance. It saves time and can provide a better ROI.
[5] The top 6 use cases for GenAI include customer experience personalisation, customer service automation, fraud detection, supply chain management, predictive maintenance, and business process automation.