In this video:

Udit Pahwa, Group CIO, Kirloskar Management Services

Topic: Busting the Myths of Generative AI

Key Highlights:

[1] GenAI has various applications beyond creating fake content, such as art generation, text synthesis and data augmentation.

[2] The second myth about GenAI is it takes away your job. Rather, GenAI can enhance human productivity and creativity, but it also creates new job opportunities.

[3] GenAI platforms are becoming more user friendly with intuitive interfaces, allowing domain experts across industries to harness AI capabilities without deep technical expertise.

[4] GenAI needs to be trained like any other AI models. It is susceptible to biases, depending on training data.

[5] Biggest ethical consideration when it comes to AI/GenAI is autonomous weapon systems and ethical implications of AI in warfare.