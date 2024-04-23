Bhuwan Lodha, SVP & Head – Digital, Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto Sector)
Elevate AI Summit 2024 | Day 1 | 12th April 2024 | Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune
In this video:
Opening Keynote by Bhuwan Lodha, SVP & Head – Digital, Mahindra & Mahindra (Auto Sector)
Topic: The Generative AI Revolution – Rethinking Business Models and Strategies
Key Highlights:
[1] Mahindra is setting up a secure platform for employees to experience the power of GenAI without the risk of data security issues
[2] Implementing GenAI for our contact center agents has resulted in ~15% increase in daily email handling efficiency per agent
[3] We’re exploring GenAI’s potential in various areas including design, brand content creation, and creating highly personalised customer and vehicle interactions.
[4] GenAI is poised to be a dollar 1.3 trillion market by 2032
[5] At Mahindra, GenAI’s role as a core asset or commodity tech remains a question in our automotive focus